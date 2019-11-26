Albania earthquake potential of widespread casualties

A 6.4. strong earthquake in Albania this morning at 3,54 am local time caused several buildings to collapse, sparking panic among residents and fears of mass casualties.

According to USGS the location of the quake was

10.9 km (6.7 mi) NW of Shijak, Albania

11.1 km (6.9 mi) NNE of Durrs, Albania

20.5 km (12.7 mi) WSW of Fush-Kruj, Albania

23.5 km (14.6 mi) W of Kamz, Albania

26.8 km (16.6 mi) NNW of Kavaj, Albania

The quake struck just 20 miles from the heavily populated capital Tirana and was felt across hundreds of miles. Residents rushed from shaking buildings, some holding babies in their arms, witnesses said.

The quake of that size had the potential to cause widespread damage and casualties, but at this time only reports of damages were known.

No tags for this post.