New $80 million Novotel Christchurch Airport hotel welcomes first guests

Accor opened the doors and welcomed first guests to the $80 million new-build Novotel Christchurch Airport hotel today.

Spanning across six floors, the 4.5 star Novotel Christchurch Airport features 200 premium guestrooms and is located next to the terminal of New Zealand’s second largest airport.

The cutting-edge architectural design of the hotel is the work of Warren and Mahoney Architects, the same team behind the award-winning Novotel Auckland Airport hotel.

Novotel Christchurch Airport hotel is conveniently located 15 minutes from Christchurch’s city center.

Senior Vice President Operations for Accor New Zealand, Fiji and French Polynesia, Gillian Millar said, “This is a stunning development and certainly not your average airport hotel. Accor is very proud to have answered the call from international tourists seeking new hotel product at the gateway to New Zealand’s South Island.”

“Christchurch has enjoyed its highest visitor expenditure on record, reaching a total of $3 billion, for the year ending June 2019, with visitors from Australia and Asia accounting for just over half of the region’s international tourism expenditure.”

Novotel Christchurch Airport complements Accor’s two existing airport hotels in New Zealand – Novotel Auckland Airport and ibis Budget Auckland Airport. Novotel Christchurch Airport will be the 9th Novotel branded hotel in New Zealand and joins a global network of over 520 Novotel hotel’s in 61 countries. Novotel Christchurch Airport is Accor’s 45th property in New Zealand.