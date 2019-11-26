Tallinn, Estonia is UK’s most Googled European Christmas travel destination

Tallinn, Estonia is Europe’s most sought-after Christmas city, followed by Vienna, Strasbourg and Krakow, Google search data reveals. – suggesting they’re popular choices for a festive trip. Latest research combined a list of search terms following the format ‘Christmas in…’ to reveal which of Europe’s cities and countries were most Googled by Brits for a festive trip in the last year.

Between October 2018 and September 2019, over 42,000 people in UK searched for ‘Christmas in Spain’ awarding Spain the title of the most-Googled country, followed by France, Germany and Iceland. With over 600 searches a year for ‘Christmas in Tallinn Estonia’, Tallinn is the most popular city indicating it’s a favourite for people in the UK to visit over Christmas.

Tallinn, Estonia, is also claim to a European Best Destinations award for Best Christmas Market in Europe 2019. This year the market is open from 15th November 2019 to 7th January 2020.

The UK’s Most Googled Destinations in Europe by Country and City for the term ‘Christmas in..’:



With Spain, France and Germany being only a short trip from the UK, offering beautiful Christmas markets, bustling cities and endless culture – it’s unsurprising these countries are a firm favourite for Brits, – particularly with interest around Christmas. Spain is also a popular choice for UK expats which could be another reason for its popularity with Brits potentially visiting family or friends over the festive period.

European Christmas markets are world-famous and with Tallinn’s being voted home to Europe’s Best Christmas Market 2019, it’s unsurprising that the city is of interest to Brits – which is great to see considering it’s further afield than other popular Christmas market destinations.