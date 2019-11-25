Loewe luxury fashion house: Look like a Nazi camp prisoner for only $950

When Spanish luxury fashion powerhouse Loewe introduced the black and white striped shirt and trousers set (with the shirt alone retailing for $950) as part of a special capsule collection inspired by 19th century English ceramicist William De Morgan, little did they know what a firestorm was to follow.

The outfit immediately drew controversy, with people pointing out its uncomfortable similarity to the iconic striped uniforms worn by inmates of the Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War.

The Loewe outfit drew scathing comments on Twitter, with many wondering “what on Earth they were thinking,” and pointing out that “for almost $1,000, you can look like a prisoner of the Nazis.”

“WTF is wrong with people,” one commenter wrote. “Too many have lost their humanity and really have no clue of the past horrors. Shame on them.”

In a statement posted to its Instagram Stories, the company said it was notified that one of its looks “could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind” and apologized “to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories.”

It added that the products have been pulled.