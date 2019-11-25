Thanksgiving food, guns and knives: TSA defines no-fly carry-on items

That Thanksgiving dinner with the family was so memorable, that you thought you’d bring back some of it with you. Well, don’t even bother trying to bring mashed potatoes or gravy (or is there a gravy loophole?) along in your carry-on as you travel back home.

By now, almost everyone knows that guns, knives, brass knuckles and such are definitely not going to pass through a TSA checkpoint as carry-on items.

TSA says

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Daytona Beach International Airport provided a reminder to those flying during the holidays on what can and cannot go into their bags.

Sari Koshetz, spokesperson for TSA, gave a general rule: if you don’t want to see another passenger on an airplane with the item, you shouldn’t bring it either. That includes pocket knives, toy guns, file,s and hot sauce in grenade-shaped bottles.

“You may not have a replica of a firearm,” Koshetz said. “We know terrorists are looking to hide explosives in everyday items.”

As far as relay guns go, five of them have been stopped this year at Daytona Beach’s TSA checkpoint, officials said. At Orlando International, 80 guns in carry-ons were seized.

But the gravy was so good

In addition to weapons, liquid items must be in bottles that are 3.4 ounces or less per container and also must be places in one quart-sized clear, plastic zip bag. One bag is permitted per passenger and can include things like toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner and, yes, even Thanksgiving gravy.

Any items that contain larger amount of liquids must be declared for inspection, Koshetz said. These include items like medication, baby formulam and food. If in doubt, she said, you can put the items in your checked baggage.

Although the large list of regulations might cause a bit of extra stress on passengers in a busy airport, it’s for the best, Koshetz said. It’s better to be safe than sorry — and you can always check with TSA beforehand through their social media or website to make sure your bags are good to go.

Safety first

“We do want you to know … we are what you see and don’t see trying to keep you safe,” Koshetz said.

According to a press release sent out by the Daytona Beach International Airport, TSA found a record-setting 4,239 firearms in carry-on bags at 249 airports last year.

“Thousands of pounds of voluntarily abandoned property consisting of prohibited items such as knives, brass knuckles, and hazardous materials such as household chemicals are stopped by TSA officers every year,” the news release said. “Passengers bringing firearms to airports remains a growing national problem.”

Thanksgiving mashed potatoes and gravy… usually pose a challenge just once a year.

