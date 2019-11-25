Emirates launches fourth daily flight to Dhaka, Bangladesh

Emirates is adding a fourth daily service to Dhaka from 1 June 2020, to cater to Bangladesh’s growing economy and the country’s large diaspora who work and live in the Middle East, Europe and the US.

The new service will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER in a two-class configuration, featuring 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats, and belly-hold cargo capacity of up to 20 tonnes.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Emirates shares a special bond with Bangladesh that goes back 33 years, and our new service is a testament to the country’s significance on Emirates’ global network. With this service, the large diaspora of Bangladeshis, especially in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UK, USA and Italy will benefit from a more varied and flexible schedule, as well as smooth and seamless connectivity from Dubai. Our fourth daily will also encourage Bangladeshis to explore the world more, and it robustly supports the country’s tourism, business, commerce and trade.”

Flight EK588 will depart Dubai at 22:30hrs and arrive in Dhaka at 05:20hrs next day. The return flight EK589 will depart Dhaka at 08:00hrs and arrive in Dubai at 11:00hrs. The service has been carefully timed to create convenient connections to popular cities, including London, Rome, Frankfurt, Porto, New York, Washington, D.C., Mexico City, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

With the new service, Emirates SkyCargo will offer around 1,100 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity every week, finding global markets for Bangladesh’s exports that include readymade garments, medicines, leather goods, and fresh produce.

Emirates has gradually grown its services to Dhaka over the years – from two weekly services in 1986 to three daily services in 2013 to keep up with customer demand. During the last 33 years, the airline has flown over 9.9 million passengers between Dubai and Dhaka.