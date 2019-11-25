Southwest Airlines issues Denver travel advisory

Southwest Airlines issued the following travel advisory:

Based on the forecasted weather conditions for Denver International Airport (DEN), our scheduled service on Monday, November 25 through Tuesday, November 26, may be disrupted (flights may be delayed, diverted, and/or cancelled).

Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through Denver on the corresponding dates above may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

Customers who purchased their itinerary via website or our mobile app are eligible to reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device.

Customers who did not purchase a ticket via Southwest.com can call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative.

Customers in the U.S. scheduled to travel internationally must call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative for assistance with rebooking.

Additionally, Customers holding reservations for a flight that is cancelled may request a refund for an unused ticket/travel itinerary.