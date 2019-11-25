Swedish Foreign Minister: Sweden is safe to visit

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that foreign citizens do not want to come to Sweden, since this country has a negative image abroad lately, due drastic increase in crime caused by the influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

According to Linde, crime and banditry are increasingly associated with foreigners in Sweden.

Linde said that because of this, lately there were even cases when scheduled meetings with invited foreign representatives did not take place, as they were too afraid that the country was unsafe.

Linde believes that some media outlets cover only negative events in Sweden.

The minister noted that Sweden should work to stop ‘misinformation’ and show that the authorities and the police are taking all possible measures to cope with banditry.