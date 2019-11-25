Travelodge Pattaya appoints new General Manager

Senior VP Operation of Travelodge (Thailand), Mr. Frank Clovyn, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Yothin Uthaphu as the new General Manager at Travelodge Pattaya, Thailand.

Yothin worked his way up through the ranks, with a stint as Supervisor F&B Department at Novotel Bangkok Siam Square leading to the role of Sales Executive at Novotel Bangkok Siam Square. In 2005 Yothin became Hotel Manager of Cha Da Thai Village Krabi. Yothin quickly acclimated himself with the area and the hotel and earned the trust and respect of the hotel staff. After two years, Yothin was made General Manager of the pre-opening team at U Chiang Mai. Yothin has over 28 years’ experience working in hotel management for organisations such as the Accor Group, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Amari Hotels & Resorts and Outrigger Konotta Maldives.

“I am happy to announce the appointment of Yothin Uthaphu as the General Manager of Travelodge Pattaya, Thailand. His hands-on experience in the hospitality business, combined with his business acumen and his performance-focused management style are the qualities we need in our executive management team. I’m certain that a gifted and determined manager such as Yothin will be able to thrive during this exciting move, and I’m excited to welcome him to his new role,” said Mr. Clovyn.

