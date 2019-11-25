Free public transport in Luxembourg? Will it really happen?

Luxembourg Tourism is not the only one about to treat visitors to their country. More than 600,000 Luxembourg citizen will say good bye to bus and train tickets in their country, since Luxembourg is on its path to becoming the first country where all public transportation is free.

Luxembourg is a small European country, a member of the European Union and part of the Schengen region. The country is surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany. It’s mostly rural, with dense Ardennes forest and nature parks in the north, rocky gorges of the Mullerthal region in the east and the Moselle river valley in the southeast. Its capital, Luxembourg City, is famed for its fortified medieval old town perched on sheer cliffs.

Whilst plans to go ahead for Luxembourg to offer fully-subsidized public transport in March 2020, the trade union Syprolux remains steadfast against the move.