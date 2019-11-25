Did you hear the Hong Kong people sing? Stand for Freedom!
The democrats won majorities in at least 17 of the 18 district councils, as they pummeled their pro-Beijing rivals, who lost more than 250 seats from 2015.
The citywide elections were regarded as a de facto referendum on the city’s protests, which have rocked the city since June, as well as the government’s response. Here are the six key takeaways from the polls:
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy bloc has swept up almost 80 percent of the 452 seats up for grabs in Sunday’s district council elections.
Riding on the anti-establishment momentum built up by over nearly six months of unrest, democrats scored victories, not only in their usual strongholds but also the so-called “deep red” constituencies, which for years have been dominated by the Beijing-friendly camp.
Summarizing the feeling is tweeted by a travel professional: Amazing! I hope this is a step in the right direction for the people of Hong Kong. Please don’t abandon Hong Kong people’s expectations! Don’t make HK people disappointed! I hope Hong Kong has a beautiful future! Stand for Freedom!