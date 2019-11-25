Why the death of Harry Morton in Beverly Hills raises suspicion beyond Hard Rock and Pink Taco to an unresolved disappearance?

Why did Harry Morton, the founder of Pink Taco and son of Hard Rock co-founder Peter Morton was found deas yesterday in his Beverly Hill Home? He was only 38 years old.

Pink Taco is a restaurant chain in Los Angeles, California, with locations in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip and in Century City, located on the premises of the Westfield Century City mall. It serves Mexican food. Morton is best known for founding Pink Taco, a Mexican restaurant and food truck company, in 1999 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino near the Las Vegas Strip. It has since expanded to locations in Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Pink Taco spokesperson Tim Ragones said “We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

