USA Visa: ESTA adds new challenges for visitors from Visa Waiver Countries

Planning to visit the United States, and you are not a citizen of Canada or the U.S?

Candian citizens are now the only visitors allowed entry to the United States of America without a visa.

The United States remains a popular travel and tourism destination, but when it comes to immigration, not a very welcoming destination for many and by international standards.

However since 2007 travelers from an increasing list of countries, were allowed to enter the U.S. on ESTA, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, also known as Visa-Waiver travel.

Previously, if you forgot to apply, or didn’t realize your old Esta had expired, you could complete the forms online at the airport and hope to get approved on the spot.

But the US has now quietly dropped the promise of ‘instant approval’ and says you should apply for an Esta at least 72 hours before your departure date.









































































