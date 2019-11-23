Cricket is the winner on day two in Chiang Mai

The ACST Siam International Cricket Sevens 2019 tournament is being contested between eight sides, with participants assembling from all points of the compass to be part of the celebrations, with the Gymkhana Club ground looking at its majestic best.

Participants put on a fine display of seven a side cricket on Day Two of the Siam International Cricket Sevens. Raju’s CC led the way with an unbeaten record of 4 victories in Round One before seeing off Jeju CA in the Cup/Bowl group, but all sides have reasons to be happy with their day’s work.

Raju’s Academy also continued their fine form with wins against the CBB SK’s and the ADF Tigers in the Cup/Bowl.

Jeju CA of Korea are the first representatives at an ACST event from that nation since the Korean Crusaders graced the 2008 Philippines International Cricket Sixes. The line up consists of local cricketers who taught themselves the game by watching YouTube coaching videos. They progressed to the top four by virtue of a fine win over the Beer Battered Seadogs.

The other debutant side Klong CA hail from Malaysia. They went down to the Tigers of Penang to find themselves placed in the Plate division, where they boosted their hopes of reaching the final with victory against the CBB SK’s.

Play got under way with a 16 over a side affair featuring 18 of the top players of the tournament.

At the close of play participants congregated at the Boundary Bar to enjoy a social evening over food and drinks and to continue making Friendships Through Cricket where Tournament Referee Ian Liddell reflected on proceedings.

“It’s fantastic to see cricket lovers from all backgrounds enjoying each other’s company and playing competitive cricket in the right spirit”. “There are not many better venues anywhere than the Gymkhana here in Chiang Mai. It adds so much to the spectacle,” added Mr Liddell.

Finals Day at the Gymkhana Club begins at 9.10am on Saturday. Spectators are welcome, admission is free, and refreshments are available.