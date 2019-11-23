Russian minister: Norway wants to buy Sukhoi Superjet SSJ-100 planes

Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov announced on Saturday that Russia conducts negotiations with Norway to sell its Sukhoi Superjet SSJ-100 planes.

“Indeed, talks [about deliveries of SSJ-100 planes] are underway. Of course, there have been no decisions yet,” he said.

So far, CityJet, the last European operator to have Sukhoi Superjet 100 in its fleet, has returned the aircraft to the owner, Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper reported on February 18, 2019.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 or SSJ100 is a regional jet designed by Sukhoi, a division of the United Aircraft Corporation. With development starting in 2000, it made its maiden flight on 19 May 2008 and its first commercial flight on 21 April 2011 with Armavia.

There have been three SSJ-100 hull loss accidents and 86 deaths as of June 2019.

On 9 May 2012, a demonstration flight directly struck Mount Salak in Indonesia, killing all 45 on board (Sukhoi personnel and representatives of various local airlines). The TAWS was ignored by the pilot, distracted by a conversation with a potential customer.

On 21 July 2013, during a plane’s autoland evaluation with a single engine in a crosswind at Keflavík Airport in Iceland, the fuselage hit and slid down the runway with the gear up. During an intended go-around, the fatigued pilot throttled down the wrong engine, causing the aircraft to lose thrust sufficient for controlled flight. The plane continued to lose altitude and hit the runway even as the pilot realized his mistake and throttled up the engine. One of the five crew was injured during evacuation, the Icelandic Aircraft Accident Investigation Board investigated the event and issued nine recommendations.

On 10 October 2018, a Yakutia Airlines SSJ100 slid off the runway at Yakutsk Airport as the main landing gear collapsed. All 87 passengers and five crew were safely evacuated and none were seriously injured.[136] The excursion may have been caused by ice on the runway or the airstrip’s poor state of repair. The airliner was damaged beyond repair and was expected to be written off.

On 5 May 2019, as Aeroflot Flight 1492 was climbing after takeoff from Moscow Sheremetyevo, at 6,900 ft (2,100 m) lightning discharged close to the aircraft from a nearby cumulonimbus cloud with a 6,000 ft (1,800 m) base. The radio and other equipment failed and the flight crew chose to make an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo. The aircraft bounced after an initial touchdown, and after the fourth hard touchdown a fire erupted and engulfed the rear of the aircraft. An emergency evacuation was then carried out but 41 out of 78 occupants died.