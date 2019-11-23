Republic of Congo: State of natural disaster declared as floods displace 50K

The government of the Republic of Congo has declared a state of natural disaster after at least 50,000 people in three territories were displaced due to severe flooding.

The Council of Ministers said weeks of heavy rains in the Likouala, La Cuvette and Plateaux territories have destroyed homes and infrastructure.

The government says severe flooding has caused the loss of plantations, livestock and food reserves, and has led to a resurgence of waterborne diseases. Some 50,000 people along the Congo River are in a state of distress, according to the council.

Victor Ngassi, secretary general of Makotipoko, more than 400km (248 miles) upstream of Brazzaville, says people in his district are starving and waiting for government help.