Strong earthquake rocks Papua region, Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued
Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Papua region, Indonesia today. So far there have been no reports of casualties or structural damage. No tsunami warning was issued.
Preliminary Earthquake Report:
Magnitude 6.1
Date-Time • 23 Nov 2019 12:11:16 s UTC
• 23 Nov 2019 21:11:16 near epicenter
Location 1.629N 132.785E
Depth 10 km
Distances • 239.6 km (148.5 mi) SE of Tobi Village, Palau
• 310.1 km (192.3 mi) NNW of Manokwari, Indonesia
• 325.1 km (201.6 mi) NNE of Sorong, Indonesia
• 531.5 km (329.6 mi) E of Tobelo, Indonesia
• 590.0 km (365.8 mi) E of Sofifi, Indonesia
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 7.8 km; Vertical 1.8 km
Parameters Nph = 97; Dmin = 505.9 km; Rmss = 1.10 seconds; Gp = 38°
