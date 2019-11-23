web analytics

Strong earthquake rocks Papua region, Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

mm Chief Assignment EditorNovember 23, 2019 16:03
Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Papua region, Indonesia today. So far there have been no reports of casualties or structural damage. No tsunami warning was issued.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.1

Date-Time • 23 Nov 2019 12:11:16 s UTC

• 23 Nov 2019 21:11:16 near epicenter

Location 1.629N 132.785E

Depth 10 km

Distances • 239.6 km (148.5 mi) SE of Tobi Village, Palau
• 310.1 km (192.3 mi) NNW of Manokwari, Indonesia
• 325.1 km (201.6 mi) NNE of Sorong, Indonesia
• 531.5 km (329.6 mi) E of Tobelo, Indonesia
• 590.0 km (365.8 mi) E of Sofifi, Indonesia

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 7.8 km; Vertical 1.8 km

Parameters Nph = 97; Dmin = 505.9 km; Rmss = 1.10 seconds; Gp = 38°

