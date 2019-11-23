Strong earthquake rocks Papua region, Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Papua region, Indonesia today. So far there have been no reports of casualties or structural damage. No tsunami warning was issued.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.1

Date-Time • 23 Nov 2019 12:11:16 s UTC

• 23 Nov 2019 21:11:16 near epicenter

Location 1.629N 132.785E

Depth 10 km

Distances • 239.6 km (148.5 mi) SE of Tobi Village, Palau

• 310.1 km (192.3 mi) NNW of Manokwari, Indonesia

• 325.1 km (201.6 mi) NNE of Sorong, Indonesia

• 531.5 km (329.6 mi) E of Tobelo, Indonesia

• 590.0 km (365.8 mi) E of Sofifi, Indonesia

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 7.8 km; Vertical 1.8 km

Parameters Nph = 97; Dmin = 505.9 km; Rmss = 1.10 seconds; Gp = 38°