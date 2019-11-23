For Hawaii it all comes back to Tourism: HLTA CEO Mufi Hannemann candid views

Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann is one of the most recognizable politicians and business leaders in Hawaii.

Currently, the President & CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA), Hannemann’s organization is the state’s largest private sector visitor association which represents “over 700 lodging properties and businesses through education, advocacy, and philanthropy

Acknowledging the problems with overtourism hot spots, he believes that “the State and the industry should work together to manage tourism better, and place more emphasis on creating synergism within its core competence tourism so as to foster cultural, agricultural, health, environmental, educational, arts, and sports tourism in order to create a reputation that Hawai‘i is not only a great place to vacation but is also a great place to invest, learn, and have a quality experience.”

Hannemann is very supportive of the new management and the direction being taken at the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) and he has a long and cordial relationship with the new HTA CEO Chris Tatum who comes out of the hotel industry (Marriott International).

Hannemann was a guest speaker at the Hawaii Tourism Wholesalers Association (HTWA).

