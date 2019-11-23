Sandals Barbados: Stay at one resort play at two

Sandals in Barbados offers not just one but 2 adults-only all-inclusive 5-star resorts. Guests can stay in one resort while having the added privilege of being able to enjoy the other resort’s amenities.

Through Sandals’ exclusive exchange program, guests get 2 times the fun with more ways to play. Imagine one exotic island with 2 resorts, 5 pools, 4 whirlpools, 18 restaurants, and 12 bars – all for adults only and all-inclusive.

St. Lawrence Gap

Just steps from Barbados’ pristine Dover Beach is the St. Lawrence Gap Sandals Resort on its own peninsula. Here, there are innovative accommodations such as the all-new Crystal Lagoon Swim-up suites with Barbados’ largest and longest lagoon pool, just one of 3 pools on property along with 2 whirlpools. For gourmet dining, there are 11 restaurants to enjoy all throughout a stay at this gem of a resort. And there are 7 full-service bars on hand, including a unique British pub.

Royal Barbados

And just a stroll away is Sandals Royal Barbados located in St. Lawrence Gap. Here suites reign supreme with Skypool Suites, a Millionaire Suite, and Swim-up Suites. There are 5 gourmet restaurants, a rooftop bar and lounge, a 4-lane bowling alley, and a huge 15,000-square-foot spa ready to pamper guests’ every well-being desire.

The island nation of Barbados has a rich history and extensive variety of activities with a spectacular landscape that changes dramatically from one town to the next. This exotic gem boasts white-sand beaches, sparkling seas, as well as monkey-populated forests, rocky cliffs and deep caverns. Each destination offers something for everyone from nature lovers to adventurers and club-goers to restaurant explorers.

This just in

Said “Extraordinary138937” who stayed at Sandals Barbados at St. Lawrence Gap and just left a review on TripAdvisor today: “Beautiful resort! We stay[ed] at the resort for 10 days. We enjoy[ed] a beautiful suite with a view o[f] the beach [from the] fifth floor.

“The services of our 3 butlers was amazing. They got our chairs reserve[d] for us in morning on the beach with [the] shade of an umbrella, [and] book[ed] our golf tee times and restaurant reservation[s] during our stay.

“I had a warm salt bath waiting for me when I got in my room at the end of a hot sunny day. All our experience[s] at this resort was just amazing and relaxing. We sure [do] recommend it!”

World’s Leading All-inclusive

Sandals Resorts are known the world over as offering one of the most romantic vacations for couple in love with more quality inclusions than any other luxury beach resort. It has received the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company from World Travel Awards for 23 years in a row. Imagine your vacation with no worries – all tips, taxes, and gratuities included; roundtrip airport transfers; unlimited premium liquors and Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines; breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks; stocked bars in every room, and so many ways to play – scuba diving, snorkeling, golfing, and so much more.

And the longer you stay, the more you will receive… like a free wedding with premium perks, and something Sandals likes to call Bells & Whistles, all just for staying a bit longer. With treats and service like this, you’re not going to want to leave anyway.

More information: www.sandals.com/barbados/