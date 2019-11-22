Worst days and routes to fly over Thanksgiving weekend

With Thanksgiving weekend approaching, people around the country are starting to put together travel plans and given it’s an extremely popular time to fly, travelling can be frustrating because of bad weather, overbookings, and delays.

What most travelers don’t know is that under certain circumstances, you can be compensated for these delays. A recent study found that only 81% of American travelers know their rights and that only 55% of Americans who have been on a disrupted flight have gone through the process of filing for compensation.

The study also took a look at travel data from 2018 to help inform travelers about what to expect this year, and here’s what they found:

Airports with the Most Disruptions:

1. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

2. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

3. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

4. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

5. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

6. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

7. Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

8. Denver International Airport (DEN)

9. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Most Disrupted Routes:

1. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

2. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

3. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

4. San Francisco International Airport (SF) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

5. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

6. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

7. Oakland International Airport (OAK) to Burbank Airport (BUR)

8. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

9. Burbank Airport (BUR) to Oakland Airport (OAK)

10. Nantucket Airport (ACK) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Busiest Travel Day: November 25th (Sunday after Thanksgiving)

Best Time of the Day to Fly: Between 6 – 11:59 a.m.