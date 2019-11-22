Cayman Islands: Performance indicates sustained tourism growth

Stayover visitation continued to rise for the Cayman Islands in October with arrivals of 23,798 persons, a 5.76% increase, or 1,297 more visitors than October 2018.

For the period January through October 2019, the destination welcomed 410,088 stayover visitors, which represents a 10.00% growth over the same period of 2018, or an increase of 37,276 stayover visitors. This figure surpasses all January through October arrivals statistics of previous years recorded, an accomplishment that supports one of the objectives of government’s tourism mission to stimulate the economy of the Cayman Islands. It is estimated that total visitor spend increased by 7.4% to US$747.4 million throughout this period.

“It is reaffirming to hear first-hand the positive impact our stayover strategy is having on stimulating tourism businesses’ profit margin during what we consider traditional shoulder season,” commented the Minister of Tourism, the Hon Moses Kirkconnell. “The Ministry has been steadfast in its commitment to our sector and the community at large to create more opportunities for entrepreneurship, training and development for those interested in tourism related endeavours, endeavours that largely rely on air arrivals to maintain a successful business model. My government strongly supports the dedicated work of the Department of Tourism to increase visitation to, and awareness of, the Cayman Islands around the globe to ensure that we maximize opportunities that create positive impacts to our sector and the businesses with in this market.”

Presenting the statistical data each month is an integral role of the DOT, whose research mission is to support the overall strategic objectives of the destination by providing reliable data, useful information, and analysis for future planning, decision-making, and policy formulation. This includes continuous elevation of the research related products available to the public. Currently, the DOT provides online statistical data in an easy-to-use format for persons requiring tourism related figures. The latest addition to the research reports offered is a 2019 nine-month snapshot infographic also available online at the Official Cayman Islands website.