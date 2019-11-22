US Representatives demand answers from Airbnb CEO

US Representatives sent a letter addressed to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky demanding answers and requesting information about misleading listings that have left customers in poor housing conditions. The letter seeks a meeting with Airbnb executives in the next two weeks.

US Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), along with Reps. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Robin Kelly (D-IL), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), Emanuel Cleaver II (D-MO), and Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY) demanded Airbnb explain its plans to deal with deceptive limited liability corporations disguising themselves as “hosts” on the platform to market short-term rentals out of compliance with local laws and the company’s own policies.

“Despite Airbnb’s stated ‘One Host, One Home’ policy, media reports have raised concerns about the proliferation of limited liability corporations on your platform… deceptive and misleading listings have also led to customers being scammed by ‘hosts’ who abuse Airbnb’s cancellation policies to trick guests into unsuitable housing conditions for monetary gain. While we appreciate that you have frequently stated that Airbnb has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy, it also seems clear that you have failed to authenticate host identities in a way that would prevent bad actors from continuing to rent through your platform under false identities after being banned,” the Congressmembers wrote.

The letter includes 20 questions intended to clarify Airbnb’s policies and practices, including:

How the company intends to define a “host,” and how the company vets its hosts;

How the company will enforce policy violations from hosts who mislead customers and the public about their identities or listings;

How the company will verify that units meet so-called “basic safety protocols;”

And whether the company’s efforts to categorize “high-risk reservations,” will consider age, race, gender, or other personal traits.

