Indian Director General of Tourism to travel fraternity: Use our own resources

The Indian travel fraternity should make greater use of its own revamped website developed by the Ministry of Tourism.

This was the suggestion made yesterday by Mrs. Meenakshi Sharma, Director General of Tourism for the Government of India, while addressing a gathering of industry leaders in Delhi, India.

She said that tourism will get a boost and agents have a useful tool in the website with information on several subjects spread over a vast canvas. In an elaborate presentation, the Director General, who has spent many years in the tourism field, invited suggestions from the operators to further improve the site.

The mobile-friendly site has covered as many as 165 destinations.

She also spoke on the vexed issue of guides and pointed out that the new tourist facilitators program will go a long way in tackling the issue of guides. Another important topic covered by the official was that of the monument adoption scene, which allows private players – corporates – to fund improving the many monuments that the country has.

While the industry members present welcomed the steps being taken, some of them spoke of the need for more attention to details and implementation at the ground level, since several agencies are involved in the projects, not just the tourism ministry.