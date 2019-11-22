Seychelles to celebrate the Wonders of the Ocean through its Ocean Festival

A series of activities have been organized to commemorate this year’s Seychelles Ocean Festival (SOF) by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) and its various partners.

The event, which promotes marine-based tourism in the island archipelago, is to be held from Friday November 22, 2019 to Sunday November 24, 2019 and will be celebrated through a plethora of education and fun activities throughout the weekend.

In line with the STB marketing strategy, which includes promoting Seychelles as one of pioneers of conservation in the region, the SOF is a prime event for the destination as it provides a platform STB to sensitize the local population about the role and importance of the marine world for Seychelles as a destination.

The Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Didier Dogley launched this year’s edition of the SOF on Friday November 22, 2019 at Eden Blue in a small ceremony, which regrouped various environment and tourism stakeholders all present for the good cause.

Speaking at the launch of the festivities Mrs. Sherin Francis STB Chief Executive commented on the commitment of the various partners in making the event a success.

“It is our civic duty to protect our environment for our future generation and for our planet. As a small country, we are extremely affected by global warming and because of that, our destination is threatened. Our promise of paradise to our potential visitors is mainly dependent on our ocean; this is why we put such emphasis on creating awareness around its conservation. It is very encouraging to see the dedication of our young people for our environment through their response to our call for collaboration,” said Mrs. Francis.

She also commended the various partners including the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change, the Ministry of Education, the Seychelles National Parks Authority (SNPA), the National Sports Council and the various NGO’s who have actively participated in the preparations of the events.

The festivities will be closed on Sunday November 24, 2019 at Beau-Vallon with a beach clean-up, a yoga session and a family fun day on the program. Several competitions– volleyball, football, amongst others are also on the activities for the day.

The SOF remains an important feature in Seychelles’ calendar of events and a key platform for highlighting the many attributes of Seychelles’ marine scene and all that it offers to visitors and locals alike.

