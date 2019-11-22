Jamaica ranked 2nd in the world for prioritizing tourism, says Bartlett

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett says Jamaica has been ranked 2nd in the world for the prioritization of travel and tourism.

The ranking, which was done by the World Economic Forum through its Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTIC), highlights that Jamaica prioritizes tourism through government policies and legislation which enable growth of the sector.

Minister Bartlett, who made the announce at the Ministry of Tourism’s Strategic retreat at the Moon Palace Hotel in Ocho Rios today, said “This ranking falls in line with our consistent drive to create strategies that promote growth in arrivals, earnings and ultimately inclusive growth for our small players in the sector.

I am pleased that this ranking gives credibility to our effort as it shows tangibly that the government is doing all that it can to achieve this consistent growth n the sector.”

Published every 2 years by the World Economic Forum, the TTIC measures the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness of 140 economies. The measurement includes the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable development of the Travel & Tourism sector which contributes to the competitiveness of the country.

Minister Bartlett added that, “Jamaica was also ranked 6th for the effectiveness of promotion and brand marketing. This augurs well for our digital transformation drive through the Jamaica Tourist Board, which has transformed the way we market brand Jamaica in the digital space. Both rankings mean that Jamaica is doing it right and the world is taking notice.”

TTCI 2019 results also indicated that air transportation, digital connectivity and international openness are advancing in a global context of growing trade tensions and nationalism.

For more news about Jamaica, please click here.