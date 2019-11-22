Pobeda Airlines: Poor airport services in Russia will lead to more accidents

The leadership of Russian Pobeda (Victory) Airlines issued an official statement, warning of possible an increase in the number of accidents at Russian airports in the near future.

The warning in a written appeal to Russia’s Ministry of Transportation was signed by General Director of Pobeda Airlines, Andrey Kalmykov.

He recalled that this year, over a hundred accidents occurred due to the fault of airport services in Russia. All of them were caused by damage to the landing gear during landing – cuts or punctures of aircraft tires.

Pobeda’s chief empathized the increase in number of such cases: there were 50 of them in 2018.

The airline official called Moscow airport Vnukovo, Pulkovo in St. Petersburg, as well as the air harbors of the Minvody, Perm, Krasnodar and Vladikavkaz “particularly problematic”.

Kalmykov urged the Ministry of Transportation to pay close attention to how the airports organize inspection and cleaning of runways, since the regularity of damage received by the airliners is a clear evidence of the negligent attitude of employees to their work and, as a result, the organization of flight safety.

Currently Pobeda low-cost airline is part of the Aeroflot group of companies.