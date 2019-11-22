Lufthansa withdraws complaint against Ufo union

Lufthansa will not pursue the pending proceedings of the Hessian State Labor Court to review the trade union status at the Ufo. The company will withdraw the complaint next Monday.

“We want to send a signal of de-escalation and open up solution areas in a difficult, deadlocked situation. Above all, however, we need concrete results for urgent issues in the interests of our cabin staff. This can only be achieved through dialogue,” says Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and responsible for Airline Resources and Operations Standards.