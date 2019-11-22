Centara Beer Garden at Lotus Garden, 26th fl. Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Nowhere to drink beer outside this winter in central Bangkok? Then we have some good news…

Centara Grand at CentralWorld is excited to be launching its first ever open-air “Beer Garden” in our very own, lush & green Lotus Garden – accessible via the 26th floor of the hotel.

Alfresco beer drinking and live music have become somewhat of a festive tradition in central Bangkok, with the city’s famous “beer gardens” normally taking over the space in front CentralWorld shopping mall from mid-November through until New Year.

While these aren’t going to running this year (much to many a Bangkokian’s disappointment), we have a perfect alternative. At our breezy Beer Fest garden, you’ll find a variety of world-famous international beer brands such as Hoegaarden, Budweiser, Franziskaner, Stella Artois and more served ice-cold from the tap. Priced from THB 160 (All prices are net)

Indulge in a mouth-watering selection of classic Thai snacks and Bavarian Oktoberfest classics such as sausages, fried pork knuckle, grilled fresh river prawn with seafood sauce, grilled fresh squid with seafood sauce and many more!Music wise, we also have you covered, too. Each night will see our Live Duo take to the stage featuring a singer and guitarist – creating a festive atmosphere outside on the 26th floor of the hotel.OPENING HOURS: 17.00 – 24.00 hrs. from now until 26 January 2020

For more information about our Beer garden, feel free to contact Centara Grand at CentralWorld by emailing [email protected] or calling 02-100-6255

