Alan Maltz announced as 2019 Florida Tourism Hall of Fame inductee

On Tuesday, November 19, VISIT FLORIDA inducted renowned fine art photographer Alan Maltz into the 2019 Florida Tourism Hall of Fame during the annual Chairman’s Dinner. Each year, leaders in Florida tourism are chosen by selection committees to receive this prestigious honor. This year’s event was held during the 2019 Florida Tourism Forum at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort.

Florida Tourism Hall of Fame

Since 2001, individuals have been chosen annually to be inducted into the Florida Tourism Hall of Fame. This honor, presented by the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors, recognizes contemporary and historic figures whose vision, creativity and drive have had a positive and significant impact on the development of Florida as a desirable visitor destination.

The 2019 Florida Tourism Hall of Fame inductee was Alan Maltz, the Official Fine Art Photographer of Florida and Official Wildlife Photographer of Florida. Through partnerships and creative projects, Maltz has helped numerous hotels, resorts, convention centers, restaurants and destination marketing organizations (DMOs) throughout the state promote the vibrancy and authentic natural beauty only Florida can offer. Maltz uses his growing collection of images to showcase the state’s most stunning natural assets, which continue to attract millions of nature-loving travelers from across the globe.