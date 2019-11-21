Turkish Airlines jet with 134 people on board crash lands at Odessa airport

A Turkish Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet with TC-JGZ tail number, flying from Istanbul, Turkey to Odessa, Ukraine, rolled off the runway following its landing in Odessa International Airport. The incident happened tonight, resulting in what appears to be a collapse of the plane’s nose gear.

All 134 passengers and flight crew onboard the aircraft evacuated the plane without any injuries.

According to unofficial sources, after a missed approach the aircraft circled over Odessa and skidded off the runway during second attempt.

There are no reports of injuries following the evacuation of the passengers. However, the airliner remains grounded with the return flight reported to be canceled.

Turkish Airlines issued the following statement:

About TK 467 Istanbul (IST) – Odessa (ODS) flight

During its TK 467 Istanbul – Odessa flight, the plane with TC-JGZ tail number got off the runway following its landing in Odessa International Airport. All 134 passengers and flight crew onboard the aircraft evacuated the plane without any injuries.

The incident is under ongoing investigation.

Turkish Airlines, Inc.