Kenya tour operator UNIGLOBE Let’s Go Travel attains global certification for sustainable practices

UNIGLOBE Travel International member UNIGLOBE Let’s Go Travel in Nairobi, Kenya, has become one of the first tour operators in East Africa to be Travelife Certified. Accredited by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, Travelife for Tour Operators is one of the world’s leading green certification programs.

UNIGLOBE Let’s Go Travel is also a five-time winner of the Ecotourism Kenya Eco-Warrior Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to ecotourism practice in Kenya.

“Everyone in our organization is passionate about preserving this magical country for future generations,” says owner Alan Dixson. “From prohibiting single use plastics to booking tours using only eco-friendly hotels and suppliers, our commitment to sustainability is embedded in everything we do.”

Says UNIGLOBE Travel founder and CEO U. Gary Charlwood, “In a region that is largely dependent on tourism, it is important that we work with local organizations and government to keep it sustainable. UNIGLOBE Let’s Go Travel sets the bar for other tour operators, and we are proud to have them in our global family.”

UNIGLOBE Let’s Go Travel offers these tips for travelling responsibly:

Book with an eco-friendly tour operator

There are literally thousands of safari tour companies in Kenya. Look for these signs that an operator is committed to tourism sustainability and responsibility:

A member of the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO)

A member of Ecotourism Kenya

Travelife Sustainability certification for Tour Operators

Take personal responsibility

Respect and obey all game laws and regulations, and report companies who ignore them.

Keep a distance of at least 25 metres from wildlife and don’t pressure your driver to approach animals too closely.

Avoid making loud noises that may disturb animals.

Never give food to any animal in the wild.

Take photos instead of picking plants and flowers.

Take out what you pack in. Don’t leave garbage behind.

Support local farmers and artisans by buying locally crafted souvenirs.

Do not buy, or trade for, any articles covered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) including ivory, turtle products, rhino horn, furs, butterflies and many plant species.

Use biodegradable soaps and beauty products, and reusable packaging.

UNIGLOBE Let’s Go Travel does not support any tours or activities that condone unethical animal interactions.

Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel International leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and leisure travel services. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travellers have depended on the UNIGLOBE brand to deliver services beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.

Let’s Go Travel Uniglobe is one of East Africa’s best known and long established Tour Operators and Travel Agents, started in 1979 by Alan Dixson, who has managed the company ever since. It is IATA accredited. Let’s Go Travel Uniglobe is a Corporate destination management company giving hands on professional, personalized attention, with cutting edge technological support. Also, Let’s Go promotes sustainable tours, wildlife safaris and adventure holidays in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, all of which are part of East Africa. The company is a five-time holder of the Ecotourism award and is Travelife certified for best sustainable tourism practises.

For more news about UNIGLOBE, please click here.