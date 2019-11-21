Over 200 Jamaica hotel workers attend pension sensitization

Two hundred and fifty (250) hotel workers from Iberostar Montego Bay, attended a pension sensitization session yesterday in Jamaica. The session, spearheaded by Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, was held as part of an island-wide effort to update workers on the next steps for the Tourism Workers Pension scheme.

“Today we had a very strong meeting, the first of a series of sensitization sessions we will undertake for registration for membership of the pension scheme.

We had a full house and we will continue this process island wide to make sure our workers understand the rudiments of the scheme and are prepared for the actual start of registration,” said Minister Bartlett.

The two hundred and fifty (250) workers in attendance provided their contact details as an expression of interest and will be notified once full registration begins in January.

“Elements to operationalize the scheme are well underway. The Request for Proposal for the Fund Manager is already out and bids are to come in by next week. The actuary is also being shortlisted and is expected to be appointed in short order,” Minister Bartlett added.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Jennifer Griffith, encouraged the workers to join the scheme by “preparing yourself as it will endow to your own welfare in the long run.”

The Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme is designed to cover all workers ages 18-59 year in the tourism sector, whether permanent, contract or self-employed. This include hotel workers as well as persons employed in related industries such as craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators and workers at attractions.

