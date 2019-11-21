Seychelles Tourism with Turkish Airlines and Crystal Cruises promote islands in Los Angeles

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) in collaboration with its partners Turkish Airlines and Luxury Cruising Company – Crystal Cruises, organized a “Seychelles Promotional Dinner” event for some 85 tourism professionals in the city of Los Angeles, California, USA.

The event, which was centered on the destination, its attractions and the various available products and services, took place at the Taix French Restaurant in October 2019.

As part of the evening, the 85 tourism professionals present enjoyed an extensive destination presentation by Mr. David Germain, STB Regional Director for Africa and the Americas, as he showcased the pristine beaches, lush flora including the various Islands to be visited.

The two partners to the events Crystal Cruises and Turkish Airlines also conducted presentations about their products and services associated with Seychelles.

Crystal Cruises Company- a Luxury Cruising Company headquartered in Los Angeles- presented to the Los Angeles participants its upcoming project in the archipelago. The “Crystal Esprit”, a Luxury vessel will be positioned in Seychelles for 3 months, between January, February and March 2020, offering an all-inclusive eight-day program in the Seychelles for potential clients.

Turkish Airlines, on its part presented the daily flights offers from North America to its central hub, Istanbul, with easy connections to Seychelles as the airline also operates daily flights to the archipelago from their hub.

The participants were also given a varied taste of what their clients can expect from a luxury Seychelles holiday and it included information about ground-handling services, to Cruises and flight schedules.

Speaking about the initiative to have such an important outreach in the North American market, the STB Regional Director for Africa and the Americas mentioned that the event was organized with the objective of raising the destination’s profile further in the North American region.

“Collaboration is key as we endeavor to grow the Seychelles’ tourism market share in North America, and on the entire continent. I am very satisfied with the outcome of the event and satisfied as well with North America’s continued performance as a tourism market for Seychelles,” said Mr. Germain

As part of the publicity operations on the Northern American territory, a media lunch event was also organized in Beverley Hills, at the popular Fig & Olive Famous French Restaurant during the same month.

Nine journalists from some of the main publications in the Beverley Hills region attended the event. They were treated to video presentations about the Seychelles islands highlighting the products and services available, as well as the unique attractions of the archipelago.

The Seychelles Tourism Board is a member of APTA, the Association for the Promotion of Tourism to Africa, and as well as a member of USTOA, the United States Tour Operator Association.

