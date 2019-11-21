Bob Moore and Nancy Novogrod inducted into U.S. Travel Hall of Leaders

Travel industry leaders Bob Moore, former longtime Hilton executive, and Nancy Novogrod, the editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure for 21 years, were inducted into the U.S. Travel Association Hall of Leaders on Wednesday.

Moore and Novogrod were honored at a dinner attended by more than 100 travel industry leaders during the U.S. Travel fall board of directors meeting in Washington, D.C.

Moore and Novogrod are the 99th and 100th inductees into the U.S. Travel Hall of Leaders since it was created in 1969.