Will DNA travel become the next big thing?

There are many reasons to travel and retracing the footsteps of your ancestors is becoming a more popular reason.

Many of the largest ancestry groups in the US, Canada and Australia are from European countries. Some of these nations will come as no surprise: Ireland, Italy, Greece and the UK can all lay claim to large communities in these “new world” countries.

European migration changed the world and now many people want to see where they came from.

Ireland

Today, cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco are home to significant Irish-American communities. In fact, up to 10 percent of US citizens consider themselves to be of Irish ancestry.

Italy

The Italian diaspora is one of the world’s most widespread. Driven by factors including the unification of Italy in the late 19th century, and the two World Wars, the most significant wave of Italian immigration took place from 1900 until the 1940s.

Greece

The United States is home to the world’s biggest overseas Greek community. Up to half a million Greeks settled in New York City and Boston in the early 20th century.

UK

Today, more than 10 percent of the population of the US is of British descent, many of whom have settled in cities along the east and west coasts.