Benchmark appoints new Vice President of Operations

Benchmark has promoted Stephen Cullen to the position of regional vice president of operations. Greg Champion, president and COO, made the announcement.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce Stephen’s latest promotion within Benchmark,” said Mr. Champion. “He is an inspiring and highly effective leader, and comprehensively understands the dynamics of operating luxury properties with the greatest efficiencies, and with a keen eye to excellence in guest service. He is also well versed in Benchmark’s signature Be The Difference service culture.”

Stephen Cullen previously held the position of area general manager for Benchmark, overseeing the Copley Square Hotel and the Ames Boston Hotel, both located in the historic center of Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Cullen was appointed to this position following serving as general manager of the Copley Square Hotel.

Earlier Stephen Cullen served as director of operations for the Carlton on Madison Hotel located in New York City. He has also held the position of general manager at New York’s Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel.

A native of Ireland, Mr. Cullen attended Dublin Institute of Technology. He is relocating to The Woodlands.