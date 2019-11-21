Czech Airlines Technics enters into maintenance agreement with Austrian Airlines

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT), a subsidiary of Prague Airport and provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, has entered into a Base Maintenance Agreement with Austrian Airlines. Under the contract, CSAT will provide Airbus A320 Family base checks in its facilities at Václav Havel Airport Prague for the carrier effective November 2019.

“At the moment, this new contract includes five base maintenance checks, namely C-checks, of Airbus A320 Family aircraft provided in our hangar in Prague,” says Pavel Hales, Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of Czech Airlines Technics. “Czech Airlines Technics has provided Austrian Airlines with its services before and with this new contract, we believe that the co-operation in the base maintenance division will advance even further,” Hales adds.

“We are very pleased to announce our cooperation with Czech Airlines Technics for several base maintenance checks of our A320 family. In CSAT, we have found a partner that fully met our expectations in high quality of service and safety standards,” explains Michael Kaye, Vice President Technical Operations at Austrian Airlines.