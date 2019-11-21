LBA Hospitality appoints new Director of Sales

LBA Hospitality is announcing the appointment of Duncan Wall as Regional Director of Sales, overseeing sales efforts for the company’s properties in several southeastern states. In this position, Wall will be responsible for increased growth and market share across all locations through oversight and coordination of direct sales and marketing activities at each assigned property.

“A seasoned hospitality industry veteran, Duncan brings a high-level skill set to our ever-growing base of accommodation offerings,” stated LBA President Beau Benton. “His knowledge of our hotel brands, and hotel sales, specifically, will keep us among the top-rated properties across the Southeast.”

Prior to joining LBA Hospitality, Wall was Regional Director of Sales where he successfully managed a collection of upper mid-scale assets for both Marriott and Hilton. Before that, Wall spent nearly a decade in various sales positions at properties throughout Florida and Washington, D.C., including Director of Sales at Hyatt Place Washington D.C. White House, where his department received the 2015 Hyatt Sales Force Partnership Award. A graduate of University of Central Florida’s Business Administration/Hospitality Management program, Wall is a member of a variety of regional, state and national industry associations.

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the Company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners.