Hawaiian Air cabin crew strike threatens holiday season

Over the last 6 months, Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendants have been picketing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, and at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents the Hawaiian Air Flight Attendants, said that a vote taken today, resulted in an overwhelming 99.9% tally to authorize a strike.

The union stated that Hawaiian Air Flight Attendants are paid less than their counterparts in the industry while being based in a city with one of the highest costs of living in the country.

Master Executive Council President Sharon Soper said in a news release: “This historic strike vote takes our contract fight to an entirely new level. Hawaiian Flight Attendants are sending an emphatic message to management: Delay is not acceptable; we demand the contract we deserve because we earn it every day. We are safety professionals, and management must acknowledge our worth. Hawaiian is profitable and the time has come for Flight Attendants to share in what we have helped create.”

In January 2017, the National Mediation Board oversaw negotiations when Hawaiian Airlines pilots negotiated a new contract during that year. Flight Attendants, however, have yet to strike a deal with the airline over the past 2 1/2 years. Yet, the airline is known for its level of service as well as its safety.