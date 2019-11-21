Strong earthquake strikes Laos, no tsunami warning issued

A Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked Laos today. There were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damages. No tsunami warning was issued.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.1

Date-Time • 20 Nov 2019 23:50:44 UTC

• 21 Nov 2019 06:50:44 near epicenter

Location 19.451N 101.345E

Depth 10 km

Distances • 44.0 km (27.3 mi) WNW of Sainyabuli, Laos

• 53.7 km (33.3 mi) ENE of Chiang Klang, Thailand

• 94.9 km (58.8 mi) NE of Nan, Thailand

• 95.8 km (59.4 mi) WSW of Luang Prabang, Laos

• 110.0 km (68.2 mi) E of Chiang Kham, Thailand

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 6.8 km; Vertical 1.8 km

Parameters Nph = 143; Dmin = 262.0 km; Rmss = 0.77 seconds; Gp = 33°

Laos is a poor Southeast Asian country traversed by the Mekong River and known for mountainous terrain, French colonial architecture, hill tribe settlements and Buddhist monasteries. Vientiane, the capital, is the site of the That Luang monument, where a reliquary reportedly houses the Buddha’s breastbone, plus the Patuxai war memorial and Talat Sao (Morning Market), a complex jammed with food, clothes and craft stalls.