Brand USA passage in US House: A win for the American Travel Industry

CEOs of the US travel industry market have been urging the American government to reauthorize Brand USA to address the eroding US share of the global travel market.

US Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on House Energy and Commerce Committee passage of legislation to reauthorize Brand USA:

“It is more evident than ever that Brand USA has strong bipartisan and bicameral support, and that there is broad recognition of its enormous positive contributions to all segments of the U.S. travel industry and to the American economy and job creation as a whole.

“We thank the many members of Congress who have been instrumental in marching Brand USA renewal across a very busy legislative landscape, and we urge leadership in both chambers to include this program’s reauthorization in must-pass legislation at the end of the year.”