Travel agents from North America visit Israel

The American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Conference for Senior Tourism Agents from the United States took place at the initiative of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism last week. About 200 agents, who were able to meet with Israeli travel agents and tour the country, were surprised by the rocket alert sirens that sounded elsewhere in the Gush Dan area, but they did not let the matter bother them as usual.

Senior executives from the international headquarters of American Airlines, in Israel to discuss the upcoming launch of direct flights between Israel and Dallas, were also not concerned.

During their visit to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market, the agents met with representatives from the Tourist Office, who said: “A successful and important conference takes the complex security situation into account. The forum was held as planned with last-second minor adjustments to the schedule. The American market is a major pillar of tourism to Israel and there has been major development in launching direct flights from more cities in the US to Israel. The conference has contributed greatly to defining the cooperation around marketing Tel Aviv and other additional tourism brands.”