COSI Samui Chaweng Beach helps bring creative arts to Koh Samui

Centara Hotels & Resorts , Thailand’s largest hotel operator, is helping bring the creative arts to life at its COSI Samui Chaweng Beach resort on the island of Koh Samui through the recently launched Samui Art Destination Project.

The project, which is co-sponsored by the Central Group’s CPN Property Development and Investment subsidiary and Central Festival Samui, brings six established and emerging Thai and international artists to Samui, providing each with a venue on the island for them to create new wall-sized original artworks.

While Koh Samui is well known for world-class beaches and scuba diving locales, the island offers a great diversity of attractions. The Samui Art Destination Project will transform the city into a huge art gallery, where leading artists from across the globe express their creative visions freely and boldly while driving tourism to the island.

Famous Thai singer, Pod Thanachai, from the band ModernDog recently created a larger-than-life-size painting depicting the island’s wildlife on an interior wall provided by COSI Samui Chaweng Beach. International artists participating in the project include Alex Face, Patricio Oliver, Shinichiro Kotai and Baron Ueda.

