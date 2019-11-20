FLOAT Southern Airways Express shuttle flies over Los Angeles traffic

FLOAT (Fly Over All Traffic), a commuter flight service debuting in the Los Angeles market, has partnered with Southern Airways Express LLC, one of the most reliable commuter airlines in America.

“Southern Airways is synonymous with reliability, and their 99.88% flight completion record this summer was better than any other U.S. commuter airline,” said FLOAT co-founder Arnel Guiang. “This is the standard that (Southern Airways’) Stan Little and Rob McKinney have developed, and it is one that our business professionals have come to expect that cannot be matched during a lengthy freeway commute.”

FLOAT is a revolutionary, one-of-kind aviation commuter experience that dramatically saves time for commuters traveling long distances daily between home and work. Currently, the groundbreaking service will leverage its network of nearly 40 airports across Southern California. Pricing and routes vary, and the service will operate daily Monday through Friday.

FLOAT’s partnership with Southern Airways brings a gold standard of reliability to air commuters looking to save time. Southern Airways will provide aircraft, experienced pilots, and mechanics to service the fleet. FLOAT will use two Southern Airways pilots on each flight, which is double the FAA requirement.

“If there’s one thing that the daily Super Commuter – traveling over 90 miles daily – wishes it could count on is the reliability of conditions, and no two days of driving are ever the same,” said McKinney, President of Pacific Operations for Southern Airways and co-founder of FLOAT. “The commuter has incredible transparency and real-time data from the best traffic and navigation apps like Google and Waze. However, despite the amazing integrations with traffic systems, those drive times are dynamic, and the conditions will dictate how much time you actually spend in the car.”

FLOAT is currently seeking long-distance driver input for December trial routes and desired bookings for full-service Monday through Friday routes beginning in January.

“Urban air mobility is a game-changer for commuters, getting people out of the bumper-to-bumper congestion and saving them hours a day with on-time flights,” said Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern Airways. “Southern Airways sees this urban air mobility as a commute that enhances productivity and increases bandwidth for the professional commuter who runs thin on hours.”