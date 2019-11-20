Oman’s SalamAir eyeing European destinations

To cater to its ever-expanding network, Sultanate’s fastest-growing value-for-money airline, SalamAir, has signed a lease agreement with GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) for two new A321Neo. GECAS is a leading global player in commercial aircraft leasing and financing, with over 1,600 owned and managed aircraft and over 230 customers in over 75 countries.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 2019 edition of the Dubai Airshow, one of the largest aviation industry events in the world that connects aerospace professionals from across the globe.

The A321Neo, which has the capability to be operated on Medium -haul routes, meets the expansion plans of SalamAir. With A321Neo possessing a flying range of over 6.5 hours, SalamAir can now connect Muscat and Salalah to Europe, Far East, Indian sub-continent and African routes. The new fleet mix will enable SalamAir to diversify its portfolio from short to medium haul carrier. And support the Sultanate of Oman’s vision to grow the tourism industry.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “The inclusion of A321Neo will inject growth possibilities to our network plans in the years to come. By 2020, the SalamAir fleet size will increase to 11 aircraft with 9 A320 and two A321NEO aircraft. The larger fleet will offer us new opportunities to serve new guests. We are pleased to have the support of GECAS for our growth plan with these aircraft.”

Michael O’Mahony, SVP & Region Manager of GECAS said, “GECAS is delighted to announce these two A321Neo lease placements with our new customer SalamAir, one of the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the Middle East. These aircraft are key additions to SalamAir’s fleet and will help them to efficiently expand into key markets in Asia, Africa and Europe.”

SalamAir flies to 27 international destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah Dammam, Riyadh, Bahrain, Kuwait, Colombo, Chattogram, Dhaka, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Kathmandu, Alexandria, Khartoum, Tehran, Shiraz, Istanbul, in addition to domestic routes Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar. Additional passenger services to compliment the customer experience on the home-grown airline include options for extra luggage, seat and meal selection.