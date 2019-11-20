Cabo Verde Airlines announces second weekly flight to Boston

Cabo Verde Airlines, the air flag carrier of the Republic of Cabo Verde, will add a second flight between Cabo Verde and Boston in December.

From December 14th, Cabo Verde Airlines will start flying twice a week to Boston, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. On Tuesdays, the connection between Amílcar Cabral International Airport (SID), on Sal Island, will depart at 10:00 AM local time, arriving at Logan International Airport at 14:10 PM. The return flight will leave Boston at 15:40 Local Time and arrive in Nelson Mandela International Airport (RAI), in Praia, at 03:10 AM local time. On Saturdays, the aircraft will leave Praia at 03:00 AM and arrive in Boston at 07:10 local time, and head back to Sal Island, departing BOS at 08:10 AM, and arriving Sal Island at 19:40 PM.

The connection will be made with a B757-200, with 22 seats in Comfort class, and 161 seats in Economy class.

The new strategy was presented this Saturday, November 16th, by Mário Chaves, Deputy CEO and Chief of Corporate Afairs of CVA, at a press conference held at the Consulate General of Cabo Verde in Boston.

Boston Logan International Airport is one of the busiest in USA, with 40.9 million passengers handled in 2018. With Boston being home to a big Cape Verdean community, the city has an important role in Cabo Verde Airlines’ strategic expansion plan to North America.

Currently flying regularly from Boston to Praia (Cabo Verde) on Mondays, CVA wants to increase its share in the market for Americans visiting Africa as well as for the African Diaspora in the United States of America.

This is possible through CVA’s hub on Sal Island, from where the airline flies to other Cape Verdean destinations as well as West African cities, like Dakar and Lagos, Nigeria, a new service that will start on December 9th with five flights a week. CVA’s hub also offers flights to Lisbon (five times a week), Milan (four times a week) Paris and Rome (three times a week), as well as Brazilian destinations.

Earlier this year, the company had already announced that it would start flying from Sal Island to Washington DC in December, three times a week.

Mário Chaves, Deputy CEO and Chief of Coporate Affairs, said: “The second flight to Boston resets a very important connection that had been reduced through the restructuring process of CVA. We are very excited to bring this connection back to the Cape Verdeans diaspora and we hope, with this new service, that we can continue to increase tourism in Cabo Verde and give Americans the chance to know Cabo Verde’s culture and its people better”.