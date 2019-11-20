Hilton names new Vice President, Human Resources in India

Hilton has appointed Sabu Raghavan as Vice President, Human Resources, India. With over two decades of experience in human resources in the education and hospitality industry, Sabu joined Hilton in 2011 and was most recently based in Singapore where he oversaw human resources for Southeast Asia and India.

Sabu’s new role will see him focusing exclusively on India, working closely with Hilton’s leadership team to drive culture and talent development among Hilton Team Members.

“At Hilton, we are in a people-serving-people business and our Team Members are at the heart of what we do,” said Navjit Ahluwalia, Country Head & Senior Vice President, Hilton, India.

“We are thrilled to have Sabu take on the human resources reigns in India to further our commitment to strengthening our purpose-led talent strategy and cultivating a diverse work environment for our team members as we continue to grow.” He further added, “Having been with Hilton since 2011, Sabu is no stranger to the award-winning culture of Hilton, I am confident that he will build on our Great Place to Work legacy and take it to new heights.”

In the last 18 months Hilton in India has made significant progress in its performance across most financial and business metrics, as well as on their award-winning workplace culture. With India’s travel and tourism sector continuing to show significant growth potential, Hilton has appointed more than 10 senior leaders from across industries in the last two years to lead different functions and roles in India. The company also moved into new custom designed offices in Gurgaon earlier this year as it continues to invest in expanding its business and hiring the best industry talent

Based in the Gurugram office in India, Sabu will report to Lara Hernandez, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Asia Pacific and will work closely with the India Leadership team and lead the HR strategy for India.