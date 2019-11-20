Air Austral: Return of the Dreamliner in the colors of the lagoon

“As announced yesterday, the Air Austral Boeing 787-8, registered F-OLRC, is back in the fleet of Air Austral,” stated the regional airline.

The aircraft, now equipped with engines of the new design, left the maintenance center of Etihad in Abu Dhabi to reach Reunion Island after a test flight. The Air Austral aircraft landed on the runway of the Roland Garros Airport in Reunion on November 4, 2019 at 07:00.

The Air Austral Boeing 787-8 has resumed its schedule of flights as scheduled by performing the following flights: UU274 Reunion – Mayotte: The flight took off at 12:00 with scheduled arrival in Dzaoudzi at 13:00.

UU275 Mayotte – Réunion takes off is planned at 15:15 for an arrival in Reunion at 18:25 The aircraft also made its first flight Mayotte-Paris on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The departure of Dzaoudzi is scheduled at 20:30 local time for an arrival at Roissy CDG at 06:30 the next morning.

With the effective return of the F-OLRC within its fleet, the company hopes “a permanent stabilization of its flights program.”