Hilton appoints new VP of Human Resources India

Hilton has appointed Sabu Raghavan as Vice President, Human Resources, India.

With over two decades of experience in human resources in the education and hospitality industry, Sabu joined Hilton in 2011 and was most recently based in Singapore where he oversaw human resources for Southeast Asia and India.

Sabu’s new role will see him focusing exclusively on India, working closely with Hilton’s leadership team to drive culture and talent development among Hilton team members.

Based in the Gurugram office in India, Sabu will report to Lara Hernandez, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Asia Pacific, and will work closely with the India leadership team and lead the HR strategy for India.