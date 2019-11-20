Honolulu airport named best in US to fly from this Thanksgiving

According to a new report, Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL) is the best US airport to fly this Thanksgiving — at least when it comes to flight departures.

So far this year, Inouye is reporting the lowest percentage of flight cancellations in the country. Meanwhile, Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) ranks no. 2.

Researchers evaluated the latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The data included newly updated information on cancellations for all US airports last year. The experts calculated all the cancellation percentages and published an updated ranking.

Worst-to-Best Ranking 2019 — City/Airport — % Cancelled/Flights

1 Chicago, IL: Chicago Midway International 4.58%

2 Chicago, IL: Chicago O’Hare International 3.88%

3 Houston, TX: William P Hobby 3.79%

4 Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International 3.79%

5 Burbank, CA: Bob Hope 3.76%

6 Buffalo, NY: Buffalo Niagara International 3.72%

7 Dallas, TX: Dallas Love Field 3.64%

8 New York, NY: LaGuardia 3.49%

9 Grand Rapids, MI: Gerald R. Ford International 3.28%

10 Norfolk, VA: Norfolk International 3.10%

11 Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: Dallas/Fort Worth International 3.08%

12 Baltimore, MD: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall 3.07%

13 Washington, DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National 3.00%

14 Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia International 2.90%

15 Charleston, SC: Charleston AFB/International 2.79%

16 Milwaukee, WI: General Mitchell International 2.74%

17 Providence, RI: Theodore Francis Green State 2.73%

18 St. Louis, MO: St Louis Lambert International 2.68%

19 Cleveland, OH: Cleveland-Hopkins International 2.68%

20 Birmingham, AL: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International 2.65%

21 Richmond, VA: Richmond International 2.53%

22 San Francisco, CA: San Francisco International 2.53%

23 Memphis, TN: Memphis International 2.50%

24 Kansas City, MO: Kansas City International 2.44%

25 Boston, MA: Logan International 2.43%

26 Columbus, OH: John Glenn Columbus International 2.35%

27 Indianapolis, IN: Indianapolis International 2.30%

28 Oklahoma City, OK: Will Rogers World 2.30%

29 Omaha, NE: Eppley Airfield 2.27%

30 Hartford, CT: Bradley International 2.26%

31 Jacksonville, FL: Jacksonville International 2.22%

32 Oakland, CA: Metropolitan Oakland International 2.20%

33 New Orleans, LA: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International 2.18%

34 Denver, CO: Denver International 2.14%

35 Pittsburgh, PA: Pittsburgh International 2.13%

36 Louisville, KY: Louisville Muhammad Ali International 2.09%

37 Orlando, FL: Orlando International 2.09%

38 Knoxville, TN: McGhee Tyson 2.09%

39 Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Douglas International 2.03%

40 West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL: Palm Beach International 2.01%

41 Nashville, TN: Nashville International 2.00%

42 Raleigh/Durham, NC: Raleigh-Durham International 2.00%

43 Cincinnati, OH: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International 1.99%

44 San Jose, CA: Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International 1.94%

45 Washington, DC: Washington Dulles International 1.94%

46 New York, NY: John F. Kennedy International 1.94%

47 San Diego, CA: San Diego International 1.80%

48 Ontario, CA: Ontario International 1.75%

49 Houston, TX: George Bush Intercontinental/Houston 1.75%

50 Tampa, FL: Tampa International 1.67%

51 San Antonio, TX: San Antonio International 1.66%

52 Austin, TX: Austin – Bergstrom International 1.65%

53 Reno, NV: Reno/Tahoe International 1.60%

54 Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International 1.60%

55 Sacramento, CA: Sacramento International 1.59%

56 Phoenix, AZ: Phoenix Sky Harbor International 1.59%

57 Tucson, AZ: Tucson International 1.58%

58 Albuquerque, NM: Albuquerque International Sunport 1.54%

59 Las Vegas, NV: McCarran International 1.49%

60 Miami, FL: Miami International 1.48%

61 Fort Myers, FL: Southwest Florida International 1.45%

62 Santa Ana, CA: John Wayne Airport-Orange County 1.36%

63 Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles International 1.35%

64 Anchorage, AK: Ted Stevens Anchorage International 1.30%

65 Detroit, MI: Detroit Metro Wayne County 1.25%

66 Minneapolis, MN: Minneapolis-St Paul International 1.21%

67 Seattle, WA: Seattle/Tacoma International 1.20%

68 San Juan, PR: Luis Munoz Marin International 1.08%

69 Spokane, WA: Spokane International 1.06%

70 Portland, OR: Portland International 0.87%

71 Boise, ID: Boise Air Terminal 0.78%

72 Atlanta, GA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International 0.75%

73 Salt Lake City, UT: Salt Lake City International 0.48%

74 Kahului, HI: Kahului Airport 0.40%

75 Honolulu, HI: Daniel K Inouye International 0.36%